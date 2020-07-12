Bdd helps Gen.G stay hot in LCK Summer Split

Gen.G recorded their second straight sweep with a victory over winless Hanwha Life Esports on Sunday in League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split action.
Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak posted MVP performances in both maps for Gen.G (6-2, plus-7 differential), who followed up Friday’s sweep of Team Dynamics by handing Hanwha Life Esports (0-8, -14) their latest defeat.
In Sunday’s other match, Team Dynamics (4-4, 0) even their record after eight contests following a 2-1 victory over T1 (5-3, -4).
Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee secured an MVP performance in the first map for T1 before Jae-won “Rich” Lee and Dae-gil “deokdam” Seo did the same for Team Dynamics.
The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.
When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.
Week 5 begins Wednesday with two matches. Afreeca Freecs (5-3, -4) face Gen.G and Team Dynamics test their mettle versus DAMWON Gaming (6-2, +10).
LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):
1. DRX, 7-1, +9
2. DAMWON Gaming, 6-2, +10
3. Gen.G, 6-2, +7
T4. T1, 5-3, +4
T4. Afreeca Freecs, 5-3, +4
6. Team Dynamics, 4-4, 0
T7. KT Rolster, 3-5, -4
T7. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-5, -4
9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-7, -12
10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-8, -14
—Field Level Media