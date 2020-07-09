Canyon carries DAMWON Gaming to win at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept Afreeca Freecs on Thursday to ascend into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim recorded a pair of MVP performances for DAMWON Gaming (6-1, plus-11 differential), who have won four in a row to hold a slight edge over DRX (6-1, plus-8) for the top spot in the standings.

Afreeca Freecs (4-3, plus-2) fell into fifth place following the loss.

Also on Thursday, T1 moved into sole possession of third place with a 2-0 victory over SeolHaeOne Prince.

Chang-dong “Canna” Kim and Woo-chan “Cuzz” Moon each had an MVP performance for T1 (5-2, plus-5), who have won two in a row.

SeolHaeOne Prince (1-6, minus-10) has dropped six in a row and reside in ninth place, one spot ahead of winless Hanwha Life Esports (0-7, minus-12).

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

On Friday, Team Dynamics (3-3, plus-1) will face Gen.G (4-2, plus-3) and KT Rolster (3-4, minus-2) will challenge SANDBOX Gaming (2-5, minus-6).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 6-1, +11

2. DRX, 6-1, +8

3. T1, 5-2, +5

4. Gen.G, 4-2, +3

5. Afreeca Freecs, 4-3, +2

6. Team Dynamics, 3-3, +1

7. KT Rolster, 3-4, -2

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 2-5, -6

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-6, -10

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-7, -12

—Field Level Media