DAMWON, Gen.G gain 7th wins at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming and Gen.G stayed neck and neck in the standings with sweeps Wednesday at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

For Gen.G (7-2, plus-9 differential), the win came via their third straight sweep, this one over Afreeca Freecs (5-4, +2). Bot laner Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park earned double MVP honors for Gen.G, posting a 3/1/7 kills/deaths/assists ratio as Varus on the first map and a 7/1/11 KDA as Ashe on the second.

In the day’s other matchup, DAMWON (7-2, +12) topped Team Dynamics (4-5, -2) to hold on to second place and a narrow lead in the standings over Gen.G. Both trail first-place DRX (7-1, +9) by a half-game.

Jungler Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim (2/2/5 KDA as Lee Sin in Game 1) and support Geon-hee “BeryL” Cho (9/3/8 KDA as Wukong in Game 2) were awarded map MVPs for DAMWON.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 5 continues Thursday with two matches. KT Rolster (3-5, -4) face T1 (5-3, +4) and SeolHaeOne Prince (1-7, -12) will square off against SANDBOX Gaming (3-5, -4).

LCK Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 7-1, +9

2. DAMWON Gaming, 7-2, +12

3. Gen.G, 7-2, +9

4. T1, 5-3, +4

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-4, +2

6. Team Dynamics, 4-5, -2

T7. KT Rolster, 3-5, -4

T7. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-5, -4

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-7, -12

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-8, -14

