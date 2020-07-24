DAMWON recapture second place in LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming swept SANDBOX Gaming on Friday to regain second place in the standings of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim and Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang put together MVP showings for DAMWON (9-2, plus-16 differential), allowing the team to rise one place in the standings. They lead the Summer Split in differential and have won three matches in a row.

With the loss, SANDBOX (4-7, -7) fell two spots to eighth place.

Also Friday, Afreeca Freecs (6-5, +2) stayed in the middle of the 10-team pack with a sweep of SeolHaeOne Prince (1-10, -16). SP dropped into last place.

The Freecs set an LCK record when they won the second map in 16 minutes and 54 minutes, making it the quickest game in league history.

AF were led by Da-yoon “Spirit” Lee and Dong-hyun “Ben” Nam, who took home MVP honors for the match.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 6 continues on Saturday with T1 meeting Hanwha Life Esports and surging Gen.G, winners of five straight, challenging first-place DRX.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 10-1, +14

2. DAMWON Gaming, 9-2, +16

3. Gen.G, 9-2, +13

4. T1, 6-4, +4

5. Afreeca Freecs, 6-5, +2

6. KT Rolster, 4-7, -5

7. Team Dynamics, 4-7, -6

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-7, -7

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-9, -15

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-10, -16

