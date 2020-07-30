DAMWON sweep first-place DRX at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming opened Week 7 by sweeping first-place DRX on Thursday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DAMWON (10-2, plus-18 differential) strengthened their hold on second place with their fourth consecutive win, thanks to MVP efforts from Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim and Su “ShowMaker” Heo. DRX (11-2, +13) suffered their first loss since July 8, the opening day of Week 4.

In Thursday’s other match, Afreeca Freecs (7-5, +4) swept Hanwha Life Esports (1-11, -18), who dropped into a tie for last place in the 10-team league. The MVPs for AF were Gi-in “Kiin” Kim and Yong-jun “Fly” Song.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 7 continues Friday with KT Rolster (5-7, -4) facing T1 (7-4, +5) and Team Dynamics (4-8, -7) playing SANDBOX Gaming (5-7, -5).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 11-2, +13

2. DAMWON Gaming, 10-2, +18

3. Gen.G, 9-3, +12

4. T1, 7-4, +5

5. Afreeca Freecs, 7-5, +4

6. KT Rolster, 5-7, -4

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-7, -5

8. Team Dynamics, 4-8, -7

T9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-11, -18

T9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-11, -18

—Field Level Media