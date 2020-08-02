DAMWON win fifth straight at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming won their fifth straight match Sunday to finish Week 7 a half-game behind first-place DRX in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Su “ShowMaker” Heo was MVP of both maps as DAMWON (11-2, plus-20 differential) swept struggling Hanwha Life Esports (1-12, -20). DAMWON remained right behind DRX (12-2, +15), while HLE dropped into a tie for last place with SeolHaeOne Prince.

ShowMaker stands in second place in the LCK season MVP race behind Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak of Gen.G.

In the day’s other action, fourth-place T1 (9-4, +9) extended their winning streak to three with a sweep against SANDBOX Gaming (6-8, -6). Sang-ho “Effort” Lee and Woo-chan “Cuzz” Moon were the MVPs for T1.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 8 begins Thursday with DAMWON Gaming back in action against third-place Gen.G (10-3, +14) and T1 facing SeolHaeOne Prince.

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 12-2, +15

2. DAMWON Gaming, 11-2, +20

3. Gen.G, 10-3, +14

4. T1, 9-4, +9

5. Afreeca Freecs, 7-6, +2

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-8, -6

7. KT Rolster, 5-8, -6

8. Team Dynamics, 4-9, -8

T9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-12, -20

T9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-12, -20

—Field Level Media