DAMWON win third in a row at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming remained in second place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split thanks to a sweep of Hanwha Life Esports on Saturday.

It was the third straight win for DAMWON (5-1, plus-9 differential), who received MVP performances from mid laner Su “ShowMaker” Heo and support Geon-hee “BeryL” Cho.

Hanwha Life Esports (0-6, -10) are now the only winless team because SANDBOX Gaming (1-5, -8) broke through in the day’s other match with a 2-1 defeat of Team Dynamics (3-3, +1).

Jungler Jang-gyeom “OnFleek” Kim was the MVP for SANDBOX in the opener. Support Do-yeop “GuGer” Kim helped Dynamics even the match before mid laner Su-hyeok “FATE” Yoo delivered an MVP effort for SANDBOX in the decider.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 3 concludes Sunday with unbeaten DRX (5-0, +7) facing SeolHaeOne Prince (1-4, -6) and Afreeca Freecs (3-2, +2) taking on KT Rolster (2-3, -1).

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 5-0, +7

2. DAMWON Gaming, 5-1, +9

T3. Gen.G, 4-2, +3

T3. T1, 4-2, +3

5. Afreeca Freecs, 3-2, +2

6. Team Dynamics, 3-3, +1

7. KT Rolster, 2-3, -1

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-4, -6

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 1-5, -8

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-6, -10

—Field Level Media