DRX avoid upset in LCK Summer Split

DRX held off Gen.G on Saturday to maintain their lead atop the standings of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Gen.G, which had won five straight, missed out on a chance to tie for second place with the 2-1 loss.

Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong and Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi had MVP efforts for DRX (11-1, plus-15 differential), maintaining their buffer over DAMWON Gaming (9-2, +16) in second place.

Gen.G remain solidly in third place (9-3, +12) despite the loss.

Also Saturday, T1 (7-4, +5) held off Hanwha Life Esports 2-1 to maintain their fourth-place standing in the 10-team league.

HLE took the opening match, but MVP efforts by T1’s Chang-dong “Canna” Kim and Woo-chan “Cuzz” Moon in the following matches secured the victory.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 6 continues on Sunday with SeolHaeOne Prince meeting SANDBOX Gaming and KT Rolster taking on Team Dynamics.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 11-1, +15

2. DAMWON Gaming, 9-2, +16

3. Gen.G, 9-3, +12

4. T1, 7-4, +5

5. Afreeca Freecs, 6-5, +2

6. KT Rolster, 4-7, -5

7. Team Dynamics, 4-7, -6

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-7, -7

T9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-10, -16

T9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-10, -16

—Field Level Media