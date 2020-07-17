DRX, DAMWON stay atop LCK Summer Split standings

DRX and DAMWON Gaming continued their dominance on Friday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Both squads swept their opponents to earn their eighth wins on the season, now in Week 5, and stay atop the standings.

First-place DRX (8-1, plus-11) dropped last-place Hanwha Life Esports (0-9, -16) to maintain their narrow lead in the standings over DAMWON. Hyuk-kyu “Deft” Kim and Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong were the map MVPs for DRX.

In the day’s other match, Su “ShowMaker” Heo led DAMWON (8-2, +14) to their sweep of fifth-place Afreeca Freecs (5-5, 0). ShowMaker earned MVP honors for both maps.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 5 continues Saturday with two matches. KT Rolster (3-6, -6) face SANDBOX Gaming (4-5, -3) while T1 (6-3, +6) challenge Gen.G (7-2, +9), the winner of three straight matches.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 8-1, +11

2. DAMWON Gaming, 8-2, +14

3. Gen.G, 7-2, +9

4. T1, 6-3, +6

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-5, 0

6. Team Dynamics, 4-5, -2

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-5, -3

8. KT Rolster, 3-6, -6

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-8, -13

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-9, -16

—Field Level Media