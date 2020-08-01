DRX rebound with sweep at LCK Summer Split

DRX and Gen.G maintained their respective grips on first and third place in the standings with a pair of sweeps as Week 7 continued on Saturday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DRX (12-2, plus-15 differential) rebounded from a loss on Thursday to defeat Afreeca Freecs (7-6, +2), which stand in fifth place in the 10-team field. Chang-hyeon “Pyosik” Hong and Min-seok “Keria” Ryu were the MVPs for DRX.

In the day’s other action, third-place Gen.G (10-3, +14) swept SeolHaeOne Prince (1-12, -20), with Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park and Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak taking the MVP honors. It was the 12th straight loss for SeolHaeOne Prince and moved them into sole possession of last place.

Bdd also added to his lead in the season MVP race.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 7 continues Sunday with second-place DAMWON Gaming (10-2, +18) facing ninth-place Hanwha Life Esports (1-11, -18) and fourth-place T1 (8-4, +7) meeting sixth-place SANDBOX Gaming (6-7, -4).

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 12-2, +15

2. DAMWON Gaming, 10-2, +18

3. Gen.G, 10-3, +14

4. T1, 8-4, +7

5. Afreeca Freecs, 7-6, +2

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-7, -4

7. KT Rolster, 5-8, -6

8. Team Dynamics, 4-9, -8

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-11, -18

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-12, -20

