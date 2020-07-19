DRX strengthen their lead in LCK Summer Split

DRX won again and Hanwha Life Esports emerged victorious for the first time as Week 5 action concluded Sunday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Led by MVPs Min-seok “Keria” Ryu and Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong, DRX (9-1, plus-13 map differential) strengthened their hold on first place with a sweep of Team Dynamics (4-6, -4).

Hanwha Life Esports (1-9, -15) snapped their nine-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph against SeolHaeOne Prince (1-9, -14), who lost their ninth straight match.

SeolHaeOne Prince won the opening map behind MVP Young-min “Mickey” Son, but HLE rallied and broke into the win column thanks to MVP performances from Dong-ju “DuDu” Lee and Si-woo “Lehends” Son.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 6 begins on Thursday with DRX back in action against KT Rolster and Team Dynamics taking on third-place Gen.G, who have won their last four matches.

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 9-1, +13

2. DAMWON Gaming, 8-2, +14

3. Gen.G, 8-2, +11

4. T1, 6-4, +4

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-5, 0

6. Team Dynamics, 4-6, -4

7. KT Rolster, 4-6, -4

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-6, -5

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-9, -14

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-9, -15

—Field Level Media