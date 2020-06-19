DRX survives to top Gen.G at LCK Summer Split

DRX topped Gen.G 2-1 on Friday to take the early lead in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DRX moved to 2-0 while Gen.G fell to 0-1 on the third day of play in the tournament.

Gen.G fell behind 1-0, then won the second map to even the score before DRX won the deciding map.

“Today’s match was not easy but we WON! DRX will come back well prepared for the next match against (SANDBOX Gaming) next week Thursday,” the team tweeted.

Also on Friday, DAMWON Gaming (1-0) swept SANDBOX (0-2).

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular season winner received a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 1 play continues Saturday with two matches: Afreeca Freecs vs. Team Dynamics and T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports.

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 2-0, +2

T2. Afreeca Freecs, 1-0, +2

T2. Team Dynamics, 1-0, +2

T2. DAMWON Gaming, 1-0, +2

5. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-0, +1

T6. Gen.G, 0-1, -1

T6. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-1, -1

T6. T1, 0-1, -1

9. KT Rolster, 0-1, -2

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-2, -4

—Field Level Media