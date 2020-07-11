DRX take over first place in LCK Summer Split

DRX seized first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a 2-1 victory Saturday over DAMWON Gaming in a clash of league leaders.
Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong delivered MVP performances for DRX (7-1, plus-9 differential) in the first and third games. DAMWON (6-2, +10) got an MVP effort from Su “ShowMaker” Heo in the second game but dropped into second place.
In Saturday’s other match, Afreeca Freecs (5-3, +4) swept SeolHaeOne Prince (1-7, -12) to hand the latter a seventh straight loss. Yong-jun “Fly” Song and Dong-hyun “Ben” Nam were the MVPs for Afreeca Freecs.
The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.
When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.
Week 4 concludes Sunday with two matches. T1 face Team Dynamics and winless Hanwha Life Esports face Gen.G.
LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):
1. DRX, 7-1, +9
2. DAMWON Gaming, 6-2, +10
T3. T1, 5-2, +5
T3. Gen.G, 5-2, +5
5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-3, +4
6. Team Dynamics, 3-4, -1
T7. KT Rolster, 3-5, -4
T7. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-5, -4
9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-7, -12
10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-7, -12
