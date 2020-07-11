DRX take over first place in LCK Summer Split

DRX seized first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a 2-1 victory Saturday over DAMWON Gaming in a clash of league leaders.

Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong delivered MVP performances for DRX (7-1, plus-9 differential) in the first and third games. DAMWON (6-2, +10) got an MVP effort from Su “ShowMaker” Heo in the second game but dropped into second place.

In Saturday’s other match, Afreeca Freecs (5-3, +4) swept SeolHaeOne Prince (1-7, -12) to hand the latter a seventh straight loss. Yong-jun “Fly” Song and Dong-hyun “Ben” Nam were the MVPs for Afreeca Freecs.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 4 concludes Sunday with two matches. T1 face Team Dynamics and winless Hanwha Life Esports face Gen.G.

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 7-1, +9

2. DAMWON Gaming, 6-2, +10

T3. T1, 5-2, +5

T3. Gen.G, 5-2, +5

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-3, +4

6. Team Dynamics, 3-4, -1

T7. KT Rolster, 3-5, -4

T7. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-5, -4

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-7, -12

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-7, -12

