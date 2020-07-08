KT Rolster upend DRX at LCK Summer Split

KT Rolster handed DRX their first loss in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split on Wednesday.

Jun-yeong “SoHwan” Kim and Woo-hyeon “UCal” Son each recorded an MVP performance for KT Rolster (3-4, minus-2 differential), who opened Week 4 action with a 2-1 win.

Chang-hyeon “Pyosik” Hong had an MVP performance in the second map for DRX (6-1, plus-8), who saw their lead over second-place DAMWON Gaming (5-1, plus-9) shrink to a half-game.

In the other match Wednesday, SANDBOX Gaming (2-5, minus-6) secured a 2-0 victory over winless Hanwha Life Esports (0-7, minus-12).

Geom-su “Route” Moon and Jnag-gyeom “OnFleek” Kim each recorded an MVP performance for SANDBOX Gaming, who have won two in a row after losing their first five matches.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

On Thursday, T1 (4-2, plus-3) will face SeolHaeOne Prince (1-5, minus-8) and Afreeca Freecs (4-2, plus-4) will challenge DAMWON Gaming.

LCK Summer Split standings through Wednesday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 6-1, +8

2. DAMWON Gaming, 5-1, +9

3. Afreeca Freecs, 4-2, +4

T4. Gen.G, 4-2, +3

T4. T1, 4-2, +3

6. Team Dynamics, 3-3, +1

7. KT Rolster, 3-4, -2

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 2-5, -6

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-5, -8

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-7, -12

