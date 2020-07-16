SANDBOX win fourth straight at LCK Summer Split

SANDBOX Gaming posted their fourth consecutive win on Thursday following an 0-5 start in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

SANDBOX (4-5, minus-3 differential) earned a 2-1 victory over SeolHaeOne Prince (1-8, -13) behind MVP efforts by Su-hyeok “FATE” Yoo on the first and third maps. Woo-Jin “HyBriD” Lee was the MVP for SeolHaeOne Prince on the second map.

In the day’s other match, MVPs Sang-ho “Effort” Lee and Chang-dong “Canna” Kim powered fourth-place T1 (6-3, +6) to a sweep over KT Rolster (3-6, -6).

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 5 continues Friday with two matches. First-place DRX (7-1, +9) face winless Hanwha Life Esports (0-8, -14) and Afreeca Freecs (5-4, +2) take on DAMWON Gaming (7-2, +12).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 7-1, +9

2. DAMWON Gaming, 7-2, +12

3. Gen.G, 7-2, +9

4. T1, 6-3, +6

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-4, +2

6. Team Dynamics, 4-5, -2

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-5, -3

8. KT Rolster, 3-6, -6

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-8, -13

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-8, -14

