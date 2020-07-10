SANDBOX win third straight at LCK Summer Split

SANDBOX Gaming won their third match in a row Friday after an 0-5 start in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

SANDBOX (3-5, minus-4 differential) swept KT Rolster (3-5, -4) behind MVP performances by Woo-tae “Summit” Park and Su-hyeok “FATE” Yoo. SANDBOX and KT Rolster are tied for seventh place midway through Week 4 of the tournament.

Also Friday, Gen.G (5-2, +5) moved into a tie for third place with T1 after a sweep of Team Dynamics (3-4, -1). Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak and Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park were the MVPs for Gen.G.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

On Saturday, DAMWON Gaming (6-1, +11) will face DRX (6-1, +8) in a battle of the league leaders. Afreeca Freecs (4-3, +2) meet SeolHaeOne Prince (1-6, -10).

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 6-1, +11

2. DRX, 6-1, +8

T3. T1, 5-2, +5

T3. Gen.G, 5-2, +5

5. Afreeca Freecs, 4-3, +2

6. Team Dynamics, 3-4, -1

T7. KT Rolster, 3-5, -4

T7. SANDBOX Gaming, 3-5, -4

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-6, -10

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-7, -12

