Surging DRX stay hot in LCK Summer Split

DRX toppled KT Rolster on Thursday to strengthen their hold on first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi and Min-seok “Keria” Ryu each recorded an MVP performance for DRX (10-1, plus-14 map differential), who have won four in a row to remain ahead of second-place Gen.G (9-2, plus-13).

Ha-ram “Aiming” Kim had an MVP effort in the first map for KT Rolster (4-7, minus-5), who dropped into seventh place in the standings.

Also on Thursday, Jeong-min “Life” Kim posted a pair of MVP performances to lead Gen.G to a sweep of Team Dynamics. The victory was the fifth in a row for Gen.G while the setback was the third straight for eighth-place Team Dynamics (4-7, minus-6).

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 6 continues on Friday with Afreeca Freecs challenging SeolHaeOne Prince and SANDBOX Gaming facing DAMWON Gaming.

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 10-1, +14

2. Gen.G, 9-2, +13

3. DAMWON Gaming, 8-2, +14

4. T1, 6-4, +4

5. Afreeca Freecs, 5-5, 0

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-6, -5

7. KT Rolster, 4-7, -5

8. Team Dynamics, 4-7, -6

9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-9, -14

10. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-9, -15

—Field Level Media