T1, KT Rolster sweep opponents in LCK Summer Split

T1 jumped in the standings by sweeping Gen.G in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split on Friday.

Starting the day in sixth place, T1 moved into a tie for third with their opponent. Both T1 and Gen.G have season records of 4-2 (plus-3 differential) midway through Week 3.

Top laner Chang-Dong “Canna” Kim and jungler Woo-chon “Cuz” Moon were the MVPs of the match for T1, who won in 39 minutes on red and 25 minutes on blue.

In the day’s other action, jungler Gi-beom “bonO” Kim posted a double MVP performance as KT Rolster (2-3, minus-1) defeated SeolHaeOne Prince (1-4, minus-6) in a 2-0 sweep. KT Rolster won in 29 minutes on blue and 30 minutes on red.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 3 continues Saturday. Second-place DAMWON Gaming (4-1, plus-7) will play winless Hanwha Life Esports, (0-5, minus-8) while Team Dynamics (3-2, plus-2) will meet last-place SANDBOX Gaming (0-5, minus-9).

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 5-0, +7

2. DAMWON Gaming, 4-1, +7

T3. Gen.G, 4-2, +3

T3. T1, 4-2, +3

T5. Team Dynamics, 3-2, +2

T5. Afreeca Freecs, 3-2, +2

7. KT Rolster, 2-3, -1

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-4, -6

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-5, -8

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-5, -9

—Field Level Media