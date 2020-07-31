T1 maintain hold on fourth place at LCK Summer Split

T1 remained in fourth place with a sweep of KT Rolster as Week 7 continued on Friday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

T1 (8-4, plus-7 differential) used the MVP play of Ju-hyeon “Clozer” Lee MVP and Jin-seong “Teddy” Park to defeat KT (5-8, -6), which stands at seventh place in the 10-team field. KT has struggled to get untracked throughout the tournament, never moving higher than sixth place.

In the day’s other action, sixth-place SANDBOX Gaming (6-7, -4) topped Team Dynamics (4-9, -8) by a 2-1 margin. It was the fifth straight loss for Dynamics, mired in eighth place.

SANDBOX won the first and third maps behind MVPs Woo-tae “Summit” Park and Jang-gyeom “OnFleek” Kim. Seong-hyoek “Kuzan” Lee was the MVP for Dynamics in their second-map win.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 8 continues Saturday with last-place SeolHaeOne Prince (1-11, -18) facing third-place Gen.G (9-3, +12) and first-place DRX (11-2, +13) meeting fifth-place Afreeca Freecs (7-5, +4).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 11-2, +13

2. DAMWON Gaming, 10-2, +18

3. Gen.G, 9-3, +12

4. T1, 8-4, +7

5. Afreeca Freecs, 7-5, +4

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-7, -4

7. KT Rolster, 5-8, -6

8. Team Dynamics, 4-9, -8

T9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-11, -18

T9. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-11, -18

