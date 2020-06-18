Team Dynamics sweep opener at LCK Summer Split

Team Dynamics swept KT Rolster on Thursday in their opening match of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.
Seong-hyeok “Kuzan” Lee and Jae-won “Rich” Lee delivered MVP performances for Dynamics in the 2-0 victory.
Also on Thursday, SeolHaeOne Prince began play with a 2-1 win over Hanwha Life Esports.
Young-min “Mickey” Son was the MVP for SeolHaeOne Prince’s victories in the first and third games, while Do-hyeon “Viper” Park led the way for HLE in the second.
The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-three.
When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular season winner received a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.
Week 1 continues Friday with two matches:
SANDBOX Gaming vs. DAMWON Gaming
DRX vs. Gen.G
League of Legends LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday:
T1. Afreeca Freecs, 1-0, +2
T1. Team Dynamics, 1-0, +2
T3. DRX, 1-0, +1
T3. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-0, +1
T5. DAMWON Gaming, 0-0, 0
T5. Gen.G, 0-0, 0
T7. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-1, -1
T7. T1, 0-1, -1
T9. KT Rolster, 0-1, -2
T9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-1, -2
—Field Level Media