Afreeca Freecs continue playoff bid in LCK Summer Split

Afreeca Freecs maintained hold on the final playoff spot with two weeks to play after a 2-1 win over Team Dynamics on Friday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Afreeca Freecs (8-6 match record, plus-3 differential) won the opening map against Team Dynamics (4-10, -9) behind the MVP performance of Gi-in “Kiin” Kim, but dropped the next map. Da-yoon “Spirit” Lee was the MVP for the deciding map.

In the day’s other action, KT Rolster (6-8, -5) had to rally to get past struggling Hanwha Life Esports (1-13, -21) after an upset on the first map.

MVP performances by Jong-ik “TusiN” Park and Kyung-ho “Smeb” Song earned MVP honors for KT on the final two maps.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 8 continues Saturday with DRX (12-2, +15) facing SANDBOX Gaming (6-8, -6) and SeolHaeOne Prince (1-13, -22) against DAMWON Gaming (12-2, +21).

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 12-2, +21

2. DRX, 12-2, +15

3. Gen.G, 10-4, +13

4. T1, 10-4, +11

5. Afreeca Freecs, 8-6, +3

6. KT Rolster, 6-8, -5

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-8, -6

8. Team Dynamics, 4-10, -9

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-13, -21

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-13, -22

