DAMWON Gaming back atop LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming regained the top spot in the standings with a sweep of T1 on Thursday at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

It was the ninth straight victory for DAMWON (15-2 match record, plus-27 differential), who moved past idle DRX (15-2, +20) to begin play in Week 10.

DAMWON received MVP performances from Heo “ShowMaker” Su and Yong-jun “Ghost” Jang to topple T1 (12-5, +13), who reside in fourth place.

Also on Thursday, Afreeca Freecs recorded their second straight win with a 2-1 victory over KT Rolster.

KT Rolster (7-10, -5) benefited from an MVP effort from Kyung-ho “Smeb” Song in the first map before dropping the next two to their opponent.

Yong-jun “Fly” Song answered with an MVP performance in the second map to pace Afreeca Freecs (10-7, +3). Seong-jun “Mystic” Jin was the MVP of the clincher.

This is the final week of the regular season. The first-place finisher receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 10 action continues Friday with Team Dynamics (4-12, -13) facing slumping SeolHaeOne Prince (1-16, -27) and SANDBOX Gaming (6-11, -10) tangling with Hanwha Life Esports (1-15, -25).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 15-2, +27

2. DRX, 15-2, +20

3. Gen.G, 13-4, +17

4. T1, 12-5, +13

5. Afreeca Freecs, 10-7, +3

6. KT Rolster, 7-10, -5

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-11, -10

8. Team Dynamics, 4-12, -13

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-15, -25

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-16, -27

