DAMWON moves back into first place in LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming won their sixth straight match Thursday to move back into first place in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DAMWON (12-2 match record, plus-21 differential) took a 2-1 victory over third-place Gen.G (10-4, +13) behind the double MVP performance of Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim. Kwang-hee “Rascal” Kim was the MVP for Gen.G in their one map win.

Canyon stands in third place in the MVP season standings.

In the day’s other action, T1 (10-4, +11) swept last-place SeolHaeOne Prince (1-13, -22) behind the MVP performances of Sang-ho “Effort” Lee and Jin-seong “Teddy” Park.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 8 continues Friday with Afreeca Freecs (7-6, +2) facing Team Dynamics (4-9, -8) and KT Rolster (5-8, -6) against Hanwha Life Esports (1-12, -20).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 12-2, +21

2. DRX, 12-2, +15

3. Gen.G, 10-4, +13

4. T1, 10-4, +11

5. Afreeca Freecs, 7-6, +2

6. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-8, -6

7. KT Rolster, 5-8, -6

8. Team Dynamics, 4-9, -8

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-12, -20

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-13, -22

—Field Level Media