DAMWON win 10th straight at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming and Gen.G served up strong wins Saturday as the regular season of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split winds down.

Adding to their first-place lead, DAMWON (16-2, +29) swept KT Rolster (7-11, -7) for their 10th straight win, with Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim and Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang earning MVP honors.

Third-place team Gen.G (14-4, +19) also ended the regular season on a high note with a sweep of fifth-place Afreeca Freecs (10-8, +1). Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park and Jeong-min “Life” Kim were named MVPs in those matches.

There is one day left in the regular season. The top five teams make the playoffs. The first-place finisher receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 10 action finishes on Sunday with second-place DRX (15-2, +20) battling fourth-place T1 (12-5, +13) and eighth-place Team Dynamics (5-12, -11) facing ninth-place Hanwha Life Esports (1-16, -27).

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

x-1. DAMWON Gaming, 16-2, +29

x-2. DRX, 15-2, +20

x-3. Gen.G, 14-4, +19

x-4. T1, 12-5, +13

x-5. Afreeca Freecs, 10-8, +1

6. KT Rolster, 7-11, -7

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 7-11, -8

8. Team Dynamics, 5-12, -11

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-16, -27

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-17, -29

x-clinched playoff spot

