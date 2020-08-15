DAMWON win eighth straight at LCK Summer Split

DAMWON Gaming regained the top spot in the standings with a sweep of Team Dynamics on Saturday at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

It was the eighth straight victory for DAMWON (14-2 match record, plus-25 differential). Geon-bu “Canyon” Kim and Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang earned MVP honors in the win over Dynamics (4-12, -13).

In Saturday’s other match, Afreeca Freecs (9-7, +2) held off SANDBOX Gaming (6-11, -10) by a 2-1 margin, with Da-yoon “Spirit” Lee taking MVP on the first and third maps.

Woo-tae “Summit” Park led the way for SANDBOX in the second map.

With one week remaining in the 10-week LCK regular season, Afreeca Freecs lead KT Rolster (7-9, -4) for the fifth and final playoff spot.

The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 9 action continues Sunday with Hanwha Life Esports (1-14, -23) facing Gen.G (12-4, +15) and DRX (14-2, +19) taking on SeolHaeOne Prince (1-15, -26).

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 14-2, +25

2. DRX, 14-2, +19

3. Gen.G, 12-4, +15

4. T1, 12-4, +15

5. Afreeca Freecs, 9-7, +2

6. KT Rolster, 7-9, -4

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-11, -10

8. Team Dynamics, 4-12, -13

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-14, -23

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-15, -26

