DRX back on top at LCK Summer Split

DRX moved to the top of the table with a sweep against Hanwha Life Esports on Friday, their third straight win at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DRX (14-2 match record, plus-19 differential) pulled ahead of idle DAMWON Gaming (13-2, +23) courtesy of MVP performances from Min-seok “Keria” Ryu and Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong against ninth-place HLE (1-14, -23).

In Friday’s other tilt, KT Rolster (7-9, -4) handed cellar-dwelling SeolHaeOne Prince (1-15, -26) their 15th straight loss. The MVPs for KT Rolster were Kyung-ho “Smeb” Song and Ha-ram “Aiming” Kim.

With two matches remaining in the 10-week LCK regular season, KT Rolster are one game behind Afreeca Freecs (8-7, +1) for the fifth and final playoff spot.

The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 9 action continues Saturday with DAMWON Gaming facing Team Dynamics (4-11, -11) and Afreeca Freecs battling SANDBOX Gaming (6-10, -9).

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 14-2, +19

2. DAMWON Gaming, 13-2, +23

3. Gen.G, 12-4, +15

4. T1, 12-4, +15

5. Afreeca Freecs, 8-7, +1

6. KT Rolster, 7-9, -4

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-10, -9

8. Team Dynamics, 4-11, -11

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-14, -23

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-15, -26

—Field Level Media