DRX, DAMWON stay red-hot in LCK Summer Split

DRX and DAMWON Gaming stayed neck-and-neck at the top of the standings with a pair of sweeps Saturday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DRX (13-2 match record, plus-17 differential) won the opening map against Sandbox Gaming (6-9, -8) behind the MVP performance of Hyuk-kyu “Deft” Kim and finished it off on the second map, with Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi taking MVP honors.

In the day’s other action, DAMWON Gaming (13-2, +23) sent SeolHaeOne Prince (1-14, -24) to its 14th straight loss.

Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang and Su “ShowMaker” Heo earned MVP honors for DAMWON in the victory.

“ShowMaker” is now tied at the top of the MVP standings with Gen.G’s Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak. They each have 1,000 points, 200 ahead of third place.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 8 concludes Sunday with T1 (10-4, +11) facing Team Dynamics (4-10, -9) and KT Rolster (6-8, -5) against Gen.G (10-4, +13).

LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 13-2, +23

2. DRX, 13-2, +17

3. Gen.G, 10-4, +13

4. T1, 10-4, +11

5. Afreeca Freecs, 8-6, +3

6. KT Rolster, 6-8, -5

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-9, -8

8. Team Dynamics, 4-10, -9

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-13, -21

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-14, -24

