DRX regain top spot at LCK Summer Split

DRX regained the top spot in the standings with a 2-1 victory over skidding SeolHaeOne Prince on Sunday at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

It was the fourth straight victory for first-place DRX (15-2 match record, plus-20 differential), who moved past idle DAMWON Gaming (14-2, +25) on the final day of Week 9.

DRX received MVP performances from Min-seok “Keria” Ryu and Chang-hyeon “Pyosik” Hong in the second and third maps, respectively.

Yeon-jun “Flawless” Sung recorded an MVP effort in the first map for SeolHaeOne Prince (1-16, -27), who have lost 16 in a row heading into the regular season’s final week.

In Sunday’s other match, third-place Gen.G (13-4, +17) secured their third consecutive win with a 2-0 victory over Hanwha Life Esports (1-15, -25).

Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak and Kwang-hee “Rascal” Kim each recorded an MVP performance for Gen.G.

The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 10 action begins Thursday with T1 (12-4, +15) taking on DAMWON Gaming and Afreeca Freecs (9-7, +2) facing KT Rolster (7-9, -4).

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 15-2, +20

2. DAMWON Gaming, 14-2, +25

3. Gen.G, 13-4, +17

4. T1, 12-4, +15

5. Afreeca Freecs, 9-7, +2

6. KT Rolster, 7-9, -4

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-11, -10

8. Team Dynamics, 4-12, -13

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-15, -25

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-16, -27

—Field Level Media