DRX remain unbeaten at LCK Summer Split

DRX improved to 5-0 in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split with a sweep of Team Dynamics on Thursday.

Hyeon-joon “Doran” Choi and Min-seok “Keria” Ryu recorded MVP performances for the league leaders.

Dynamics (3-2, plus-5) are tied for fourth place with Afreeca Freecs, who swept winless Hanwha Life Esports (0-5, minus-8) in Thursday’s other match.

Gi-in “Kiin” Kim earned MVP honors in both games for Afreeca Freecs.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 3 continues Friday with two matches. KT Rolster faces SeolHaeOne Prince in a matchup of 1-3 squads, while Gen.G (4-1, plus-5) clashes with T1 (3-2, plus-1).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 5-0, +7

2. DAMWON Gaming, 4-1, +7

3. Gen.G, 4-1, +5

T4. Team Dynamics, 3-2, +2

T4. Afreeca Freecs, 3-2, +2

6. T1, 3-2, +1

7. KT Rolster, 1-3, -3

8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-3, -4

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-6, -8

10. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-5, -9

—Field Level Media