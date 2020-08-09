Gen.G, T1 keep pace in LCK Summer Split

T1 and Gen.G maintained the status quo in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split on Sunday.

The two teams have been remarkably consistent in their pursuit of league leaders DAMWON Gaming and DRX. Gen.G has been in third place since Week 2 of the competition, and T1 has held at least a share of fourth place since Week 2 - and that’s just how Week 8 ended.

Gen.G (11-4, plus-14 differential) held on to third place with a 2-1 win over KT Rolster (6-9, -6). Kwang-hee “Rascal” Kim and Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong were named MVPs for Gen.G in their wins in the first and third maps.

Bdd leads the season MVP competition with two weeks left in the Summer Split regular season.

T1 (11-4, +13), behind double MVP Chang-dong “Canna” Kim, swept Team Dynamics (4-11, -11). Canna is in third place in the season MVP standings.

Despite their identical won-loss records, Gen.G is higher in the standings because of their higher plus differential.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Both Gen.G and T1 will be back in action on Thursday as the penultimate Week 9 begins. GenG will face SANDBOX Gaming (6-9, -8), while T1 will take on the fifth-place Afreeca Freecs (8-6, +3).

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 13-2, +23

2. DRX, 13-2, +17

3. Gen.G, 11-4, +14

4. T1, 11-4, +13

5. Afreeca Freecs, 8-6, +3

6. KT Rolster, 6-9, -6

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-9, -8

8. Team Dynamics, 4-11, -11

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-13, -21

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-14, -24

—Field Level Media