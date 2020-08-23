No. 2 DRX drop last match of LPL Summer Split

T1 beat DRX 2-1 on Sunday in their final regular-season match before the playoffs of the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

DRX (15-3, plus-19 map differential) had clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and T1 (13-5, +14) had a lock on the No. 4 spot before the match, so it served as a final tune-up for the next round.

Ju-hyeon “Clozer” Lu led T1 to the win, earning MVP honors in the first and third maps. Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong was the MVP for DRX in the second map. He finished in third place in the MVP standings on the season.

In the final match of the 10-team, 10-week season, Hanwha Life Esports (2-16, -26) topped Team Dynamics (5-13, -12) by a 2-1 margin. Both teams finished out of the playoffs.

The top five teams qualified for the playoffs. The first-place finisher, DAMWON Gaming, receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams — DRX and Gen.G — earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

The playoffs begin Wednesday with T1 taking on Afreecs Freecs in the best-of-three first round. The playoffs are single-elimination.

The winner of the Round 1 match will play Gen.G in the second round on Friday. All matches from that point on are best-of-five.

LCK Summer Split final standings (record, map differential):

x-1. DAMWON Gaming, 16-2, +29

x-2. DRX, 15-3, +19

x-3. Gen.G, 14-4, +19

x-4. T1, 13-5, +14

x-5. Afreeca Freecs, 10-8, +1

6. KT Rolster, 7-11, -7

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 7-11, -8

8. Team Dynamics, 5-13, -12

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 2-16, -26

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-17, -29

x-clinched playoff spot

—Field Level Media