Esports
August 21, 2020 / 2:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SANDBOX, Dynamics earn wins at LCK Summer Split

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

SANDBOX Gaming and Team Dynamics posted wins Friday as four teams who are out of playoff contention clashed at the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

SANDBOX (7-11 match record, minus-8 differential) closed out their 10-week regular season with a sweep against Hanwha Life Esports (1-16, -27), who have lost seven in a row. Jang-gyeom “OnFleek” Kim delivered back-to-back MVP performances for SANDBOX.

Jae-won “Rich” Lee was the double-MVP for Dynamics (5-12, -11) in their sweep of SeolHaeOne Prince (1-17, -29), whose LCK Summer Split ended with a 17-game losing streak.

There are two days left in the regular season. The top five make the playoffs. The first-place finisher receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 10 action continues Saturday with fifth-place Afreeca Freecs (10-7, +3) battling third-place Gen.G (13-4, +17) and first-place DAMWON Gaming (15-2, +27) putting their nine-match winning streak on the line against KT Rolster (7-10, -5).

LCK Summer Split standings through Friday (record, map differential):

x-1. DAMWON Gaming, 15-2, +27

x-2. DRX, 15-2, +20

x-3. Gen.G, 13-4, +17

x-4. T1, 12-5, +13

x-5. Afreeca Freecs, 10-7, +3

6. KT Rolster, 7-10, -5

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 7-11, -8

8. Team Dynamics, 5-12, -11

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-16, -27

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-17, -29

x-clinched playoff spot

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below