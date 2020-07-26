SoHwan sparks KT Rolster at LCK Summer Split

KT Rolster rallied to defeat Team Dynamics as Week 6 came to an end Sunday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

Team Dynamics (4-8, minus-7 differential) won the opener behind MVP Jae-won “Rich” Lee. KT Rolster (5-7, -4) stormed back for a 2-1 win thanks to MVP performances by Gi-beom “bonO” Kim in the second match and by Jun-yeong “SoHwan” Kim in the clincher.

SANDBOX Gaming (5-7, -5) swept last-place SeolHaeOne Prince (1-11, -18) in Sunday’s other clash. The MVPs for SANDBOX were Su-hyeok “FATE” Yoo and Beom-hyun “GorillA” Kang.

KLT Rolster and SANDBOX are in sixth and seventh place heading into Week 7.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 7 begins Thursday with Afreeca Freecs (6-5, +2) facing Hanwha Life Esports (1-10, -16) and first-place DRX (11-1, +15) taking on second-place DAMWON Gaming (9-2, +16).

LCK Summer Split standings through Sunday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 11-1, +15

2. DAMWON Gaming, 9-2, +16

3. Gen.G, 9-3, +12

4. T1, 7-4, +5

5. Afreeca Freecs, 6-5, +2

6. KT Rolster, 5-7, -4

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-7, -5

8. Team Dynamics, 4-8, -7

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-10, -16

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-11, -18

—Field Level Media