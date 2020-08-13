T1, Gen.G keep up pressure at LCK Summer Split

T1 and Gen.G continued their hot streaks as Week 9 play began Thursday in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split.

T1 (12-4 match record, plus-15 differential) swept Afreeca Freecs (8-7, 17-16) for their sixth consecutive victory and Gen.G (12-4, +15) defeated SANDBOX Gaming (6-10, -9) 2-1 for their second straight win.

T1 and Gen.G have identical match records and differentials. Both are chasing the leaders DAMWON Gaming (13-2, +23) and DRX (13-2, +17).

In Thursday’s play, T1 received MVP performances from Chang-dong “Canna” Kim and Woo-chan “Cuzz” Moon.

After SANDBOX won the first map behind MVP Geom-su “Route” Moon, Gen.G rallied for the victory behind MVPs Bo-seong “Bdd” Gwak and Kwang-hee “Rascal” Kim.

Bdd still leads the season MVP race with 1,200 points, with Canna and DAMWON’s Su “Showmaker” Heo tied for second with 1,000.

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches.

When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner will receive a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams earn byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Play continues Friday with KT Rolster (6-9, -6) facing last place SeolHaeOne Prince (1-14, -24) and DRX taking on Hanwha Life Esports (1-13, -21).

LCK Summer Split standings through Thursday (record, map differential):

1. DAMWON Gaming, 13-2, +23

2. DRX, 13-2, +17

T3. Gen.G, 12-4, +15

T3. T1, 12-4, +15

5. Afreeca Freecs, 8-7, +1

6. KT Rolster, 6-9, -6

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 6-10, -9

8. Team Dynamics, 4-11, -11

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 1-13, -21

10. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-14, -24

—Field Level Media