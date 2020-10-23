Report: 10 teams set for 2021 LCK season

The League Champions Korea teams are set for the 2021 season, VP Esports reported.

The 10 organizations that have signed contracts to be part of the league are KT Rolster, DAMWON Gaming, Afreeca Freecs, SANDBOX Gaming, Gen.G, Team Dynamics, Hanwha Life Esports, T1, DRX and HyFresh Blade.

All but HyFresh Blade took part in the LCK 2020 season. They replace SeolHaeOne Prince, which finished 1-17 in league play.

Riot Korea announced in April that LCK would shift to the franchise model before the 2021 Spring season, becoming the final major League of Legends region to do so.

In all, 21 teams applied for a franchise.

Any of the selected teams could undergo a name change, depending on whether they have a switch in sponsorship. An announcement of such a change could come after the League of Legends World Championship concludes on Oct. 31. DAMWON is the only LCK team still alive in the tournament, which is down to four teams.

--Field Level Media