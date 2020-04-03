Gen.G, T1 stay atop LCK standings

Gen.G and T1 won on Friday to remain tied for the best record in the League of Legends League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season at 12-2.

Gen.G, who lost 2-1 to T1 on Wednesday, bounced back with a 2-0 sweep of SANDBOX Gaming to open Friday’s play. In the day’s second match, T1 rallied past last-place Griffin 2-1, their fifth straight victory.

Despite T1’s victory over Gen.G earlier in the week, Gen.G currently have the tiebreaker for first place based on game differential (plus-19 to plus-16).

In the day’s final match, DAMWON Gaming swept Afreeca Freecs to win their third straight and maintain position for the fifth and final playoff berth.

Afreeca Freecs have lost five in a row. Griffin have lost 10 in a row since a 2-2 start, while SANDBOX have lost three straight.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Friday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 12-2, 79 percent

2. T1, 12-2, 72 percent

3. DragonX, 10-4, 66 percent

4. KT Rolster, 8-6, 50 percent

5. DAMWON Gaming, 7-7, 52 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-8, 43 percent

7. APK Prince, 4-9, 36 percent

8. Hanwha Life Esports, 4-9, 34 percent

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 4-10, 38 percent

10. Griffin, 2-12, 28 percent

—Field Level Media