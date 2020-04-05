T1 lose brief hold on first place in LCK

Upsets were the order of the day as lower-placed teams knocked off competitors who stood higher in the standings on Sunday in the League of Legends League Champions Korea (LCK) 2020 spring season.

T1 (12-3), who climbed into solo first place on Saturday after a loss by Gen.G, were swept 2-0 by DAMWON Gaming, who moved from fifth place to fourth with the win.

Last-place Griffin (3-12) posted a 2-1 win over APK Prince (5-10), with the latter dropping to eighth place. And Hanwha Life Esports (5-10) swept Afreeca Freecs (6-9); they remained in ninth and sixth places, respectively.

Play resumes Wednesday with the start of Week 8. DAMWON Gaming will play Griffin, with APK Prince taking on Gen.G.

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three.

The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Saturday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage:

1. Gen.G, 12-3, 74 percent

2. T1, 12-3, 68 percent

3. DragonX, 11-4, 68 percent

4. DAMWON Gaming, 8-7, 54 percent

5. KT Rolster, 8-7, 49 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 6-9, 41 percent

7. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-10, 41 percent

8. APK Prince, 5-10, 38 percent

9. Hanwha Life Esports, 5-10, 38 percent

10. Griffin, 3-12, 31 percent

—Field Level Media