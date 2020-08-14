Cloud9 place three on LCS All-Pro first team

Three members of Cloud9 earned spots on the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split All-Pro first team revealed Friday.

Cloud9 earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, which start Friday, with a 13-5 record in the group stage. Team Liquid finished first with a 15-3 mark.

Representing Cloud9 on the LCS All-Pro first team are top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie (102 points), jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang (115) and bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen (104).

They were joined by Team Liquid support Yong-in “CoreJJ” Jo, the leading point-getter with 137, and Team SoloMid midlaner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg (115).

The Coach of the Summer Split and the top 10 Honda MVP candidates will be announced on Tuesday. The Rookie of the Year and top 5 MVP candidates will be revealed on Aug. 28, and the MVP will be named on Sept. 4.

The All-Pro second team includes Team Liquid mid laner Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen and bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra, along with 100 Thieves top laner Chano-ho “Ssumday” Kim, FlyQuest jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen and Cloud9 support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.

The third team features Team Liquid top laner Eon-yeong “Impact” Jung, FlyQuest support Dong-geun “Ignar” Lee and Golden Guardians teammates, jungler Can “Closer” Celik and bot laner Ian Victor “FBI” Huang. The mid laner spot was a tie between Cloud9’s “Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer and FlyQuest’s Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage.

—Field Level Media