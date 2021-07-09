LCS Championship to welcome fans back in Newark, N.J.

The League Championship Series announced Friday that the LCS Championship (formerly called Summer Finals) will be played Aug. 28-29 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with fans allowed in attendance.

It will mark the first time that fans and media will be able to attend an LCS event in person since the 2019 Summer Finals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top eight teams from the LCS 2021 season will qualify for the championship, a double-elimination bracket with best-of-five matches spread out over two days.

Cloud9, 100 Thieves and TSM have already qualified for the championship.

The Prudential Center is the home arena of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Seton Hall Pirates college basketball teams. Tickets for the event went on sale Friday.

