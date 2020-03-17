Riot announces return of LCS, Academy in online format

The North America League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and the Academy are returning to action after a brief break.

LCS commissioner Chris Greeley said Tuesday that LCS and Academy matches for the rest of the Spring Split will be played online.

The LCS announced last week that their competitions would continue amid the coronavirus pandemic, albeit without live audiences in attendance. The LCS Studio in Los Angeles was due to be the site for the matches.

However, on Friday, LCS shut down indefinitely in the wake of the virus’ spread.

Greeley said Tuesday that both leagues will come back this weekend, however, resuming online with Week 8 play. He added fans should be prepared for a slightly lesser quality on the broadcast, at least at the start.

“With us transitioning the LCS and Academy into a fully remote setup, you may see some changes or delays in the broadcast as we fine tune the new setup and you should expect that the broadcast will not have the usual level of polish,” Greeley said.

Nearly 100 people in the United States have died with more than 5,100 infected in the United States. Worldwide, coronavirus has caused more than 7,500 deaths, USA Today reported Tuesday.

—Field Level Media