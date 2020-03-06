Dignitas to start 'Akaadian,' bench 'Grig'

Mired in their second three-match losing streak of the League of Legends League Championship Series Spring Split and sitting at 5-7 with six matches remaining, Dignitas on Thursday announced a change to their lineup — and made no secret as to why they’re making the switch.

The team is inserting Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham into its lineup at jungler, benching Jonathan “Grig” Armao to make room. The club announced that Grig would spend the week with the Dignitas Academy team.

Akaadian will play in this weekend’s games against 100 Thieves and Golden Guardians. Both teams are tied with Dignitas in the four-team logjam at 5-7.

“To get back to form & our early season successes, we’ve promoted @Akaadian to the LCS team for this weekend. @Grig_lol will play with the Academy team,” Dignitas tweeted Thursday.

Dignitas started the split 3-0, but dropped three straight, then alternated wins and losses the next four matches before being swept last weekend to fall to 5-7.

Both Akaadian and Grig spent much of 2019 with Team SoloMid, and like this time, they traded starts during the 2019 LCS, as well.

