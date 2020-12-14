Riot Games announces new format for LCS

League of Legends’ North American circuit has reconfigured its format for 2021 with the goal, in part, of preparing teams to make the region more competitive against international rosters, organizer Riot Games announced Monday.

The League of Legends Championship Series will kick off Jan. 15 with the LCS Lock In, a three-week tournament that will earn the winner a $150,000, winner-take-all prize, plus $50,000 for the charity of their choice.

The regular season will run three days a week -- Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays -- with five games each day. It will be split into spring and summer competitions, but the regular-season records will be combined to determine seeding for the LCS championship round.

Other highlights of the reconfiguration:

--The Spring Split will consist of a double round-robin played over six weeks instead of nine. The teams will play the same number of games.

--The Spring Playoffs and Finals will be recast as the LCS Mid-Season Showdown. The winner will represent North America at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

--The Summer Split will be a triple-round robin run over nine weeks.

--The LCS Championship features the top seeds from the spring and summer tournaments. The top three teams qualify for the 2021 Worlds.

Key dates for 2021 LCS competition are:

--Jan. 15-31: LCS Lock-In

--Feb. 5-March 14: Spring Split regular season

--March 20-April 11: Midseason showdown

--June 4-Aug. 1: Summer Split regular season

--Aug. 7-29: LCS Championship

--Field Level Media