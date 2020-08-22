C9 sweep Evil Geniuses in LCS playoffs

Cloud9 swept Evil Geniuses on Saturday in the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs.

Behind MVP Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen, C9 took the first map on blue and the last two from red in Round 2 of the losers’ bracket.

Zven went for a K-D-A line of 9/2/15 to lead C9 to the win in 46 minutes on the first map.

C9 will face the winner of Team SoloMid and Golden Guardians, who tangle Sunday in the other loser’ bracket Round 2 game.

EG has been eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-five. The top six teams from the regular season are the six that remain standing ahead of this weekend’s lower-bracket matches.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots at Worlds 2020, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, with the third-place team advancing to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. Evil Geniuses, TBD

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media