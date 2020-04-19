FlyQuest avenge loss to EG, reach LCS final

FlyQuest avenged an upper-bracket loss to Evil Geniuses on Saturday with a 3-1 victory to reach their first ever grand final at the League of Legends’ North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs.

With the win, FlyQuest will face Cloud9 in Sunday’s final, with the $100,000 first prize and a spot in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational on the line.

FlyQuest stormed to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series Saturday, winning the first game in 29 minutes and second in 35, after EG chose the blue side for both games. EG chose blue again in the third game and dominated for a 22-minute win, but FlyQuest chose blue in the fourth and clinched the match with a 39-minute victory.

Mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage was named Player of the Series — as he also was in FlyQuest’s first two lower-bracket victories — after finishing with a 9.8 Kills/Deaths/Assists ratio and a 32.0 damage percentage. In the first game alone playing as Viktor, he posted a 16.0 KDA ratio and a 43.0 damage percentage.

“I think we’ve been able to just get a lot of early pressure in almost all of our games, which has been really nice, because then it’s kind of smooth sailing,” FlyQuest top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest said afterward in an interview on the LCS broadcast.

FlyQuest were the fourth seed following the regular season, having gone 10-8.

Cloud9 went 17-1 to clinch the top seed in the regular season, including a sweep of both matches against FlyQuest. They have since swept 100 Thieves and defeated EG 3-1 in two playoff matches.

