FlyQuest earns spot in LCS playoffs final

FlyQuest punched its ticket into the championship round of the Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split — North America playoffs with a 3-2 win over Team Liquid on Sunday.

FlyQuest, with the win, earned an automatic berth in the Worlds 2020 championship, scheduled for China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31. FlyQuest will play for the LCS — North America championship next Sunday.

Team Liquid now faces an elimination match against Team SoloMid after its loss in the winner’s bracket final. The winner of Team Liquid-Team SoloMid will face FlyQuest in the tournament final and also earn a qualifying bid to the Worlds event. The loser will get an invite to the Worlds play-in event, scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

German mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage was named MVP for FlyQuest on Sunday. FlyQuest won the opening map in 46 minutes, took the third map in 31 minutes, and claimed the fifth and deciding match in 35 minutes.

PowerOfEvil was instrumental in the three wins as he had a team-best 15 kills and 17 assists, against just four deaths, in the three maps wins.

Edward “Tactical” Ra spearheaded Team Liquid’s wins on maps two and four, with a combined 22 kills and 13 assists, with three deaths.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results:

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. Cloud9

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

