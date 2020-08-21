FlyQuest upset Cloud9 in LCS playoffs, claim Worlds berth

FlyQuest upset Cloud9 on Thursday night in the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs to move within one win of the grand final and ensure at least a play-in berth at the League of Legends World Championship in China.

FlyQuest, the third seed after going 12-6 in the regular season, overcame delays due to a mouse error to beat second-seeded Cloud9 (13-5) by a 3-1 margin in the upper-bracket semifinals. Jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer of Denmark claimed MVP honors by posting a 4.5/2/7 kills/deaths/assist ratio for the match.

The victory put FlyQuest in the Aug. 30 upper-bracket final, where they will await the winner of Friday’s match between Team Liquid and Golden Guardians. Cloud9 dropped into the second round of the lower bracket, where they will face Evil Geniuses on Saturday.

All playoff matches are best-of-five. The top six teams from the regular season are the six that remain standing ahead of this weekend’s lower-bracket matches.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots at Worlds 2020, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, with the third-place team advancing to the Worlds play-in event. FlyQuest are already ensured at least a third-place finish.

FlyQuest came out strong, dominating the opening map in 30 minutes on red by racking up 18 kills and 11 towers to just four and two for Cloud9. Mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Shrage of Germany and bot laner Jason “WildTurtle” Tran of Canada were dominant, posting KDAs of 7/0/9 as Azir and 6/0/9 as Ashe, respectively.

Cloud9 bounced back with a 27-minute victory on blue, as bot laner Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark posted 7/2/5 KDA as Ezreal, but FlyQuest claimed the final two maps in 45 minutes on blue and 38 minutes on red.

Santorin finished with 6/2/5 KDA as Graves on the third map — which was interrupted by a 48-minute delay — and 6/1/3 KDA as Volibear to wrap it up in the fourth. Wild Turtle posted a combined 4/1/19 KDA as Senna across the final two maps.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. TBD

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media