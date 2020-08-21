Team Liquid sweep Golden Guardians in LCS playoffs

Team Liquid swept Golden Guardians 3-0 on Friday in the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs to move within one victory of the grand final.

The resounding victory also qualified Team Liquid for the League of Legends World Championship in China.

Top-seeded Team Liquid, who received a bye into Round 2, recorded all three of their wins on blue to advance directly to Round 4 of the upper bracket. They will compete again on Aug. 30 against third-seeded FlyQuest, who posted a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Cloud9.

Golden Guardians dropped into the second round of the lower bracket, where they will face Team SoloMid on Sunday.

All playoff matches are best-of-five. The top six teams from the regular season are the six that remain standing ahead of this weekend’s lower-bracket matches.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots at Worlds 2020, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, with the third-place team advancing to the Worlds play-in event.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. TBD

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media