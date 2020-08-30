Team SoloMid downs C9 to advance in LCS playoffs

Team SoloMid defeated Cloud9 on Saturday to advance to Round 4 of the losers’ bracket at the Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs.

TSM awaits the loser of Team Liquid and FlyQuest, who play on Sunday in the winner’s bracket final.

C9 is eliminated.

All playoff matches are best-of-five. The two teams that advance to the LCS finals will earn spots at Worlds 2020, scheduled for China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, with the third-place team advancing to the Worlds play-in event, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

Danish mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg was named MVP for TSM, who won the first map on red in 35 minutes. C9 took the second map on red in 30 minutes, TSM then wrapped up the victory with a win on red (36 minutes) and the clincher on blue in 26 minutes.

Bjergsen was TSM’s MVP last week as well.

Bjergsen had 15 kills and 25 assists in the four maps. Support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang of China had 36 total assists in the win.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results:

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. Cloud9

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media