Team SoloMid punch ticket to LCS playoffs final

Team SoloMid completed their march through the lower bracket with a 3-2 win over Team Liquid and advanced into the championship round of the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split — North America playoffs on Saturday.

TSM lost in the opening round of the playoffs, but have now won four straight matches in the lower bracket. Saturday’s win guarantees a qualifying bid for the World championship, scheduled to begin Sept. 25 in China.

The loss leaves Team Liquid out of the championship round, but they gain automatic entry into the Worlds play-in event in China.

Team SoloMid won the opening match in 36 minutes, from blue, before Team Liquid posted back-to-back map wins — in 36 and 35 minutes — on blue and red, respectively.

TSM staved off elimination with a 50-minute victory on blue, and then clinched it with a 42-minute win on red.

Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg was named the match MVP. The Danish mid-laner piled up 13 kills, only four deaths, and 24 assists during TSM’s three winning rounds.

Team SoloMid face FlyQuest in the playoff finals on Sunday. FlyQuest beat Team Liquid in the upper bracket final on Aug. 30 to earn their spot.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results:

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. Team Liquid (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. Cloud9

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

