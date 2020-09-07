TSM caps wild playoff run with LCS summer title

Capping off a season in which they seemed to do nothing the easy way, Team SoloMid on Sunday won the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split — North America playoffs in fitting fashion, watching a 2-0 lead evaporate before taking the title in a deciding fifth map.

Searching for their first LCS summer title in three years, TSM looked like they would have it when they took the first two maps in 34 and 41 minutes, playing on red both times. But upper-bracket winner FlyQuest responded with 42- and 39-minute wins (the first on red and the second on blue), forcing the fifth map.

TSM responded to the challenge, however, winning in the shortest time of the day with a 33-minute win on blue.

With the win, TSM earns the No. 1 out of North America at the World Championships scheduled for October in China. FlyQuest will be the NA No. 2 seed, as both of Sunday’s finalists entered the day assured of a spot at Worlds.

Team Liquid, which lost to FlyQuest and TSM, respectively, to end its playoff run, will take part in a play-in game at Worlds.

On Sunday, German top laner Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik and Danish mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg led the way for TSM.

Bjergsen, the match MVP, posted a 4.2/0.6/7.8 kill-death-assist ratio over the five maps, while Broken Blade went for 4/2.2/6.6.

Canadian bot laner Jason “WildTurtle” Tran averaged a 6/1/6.5 in FlyQuest’s two wins, but 1.7/3.7/4.3 in the three losses.

TSM went 12-6 during the regular season — but thanks in large part to a 5-1 run to end the regular season. That gave them the No. 6 seed, but they lost 3-0 to Golden Guardians in the first round and immediately fell into the lower bracket.

From there, TSM had to win five straight to take the title, a run they capped with Sunday’s win.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results:

1. Team SoloMid (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. FlyQuest (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. Team Liquid (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. Cloud9

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

